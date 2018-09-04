India Inc's foreign investments decline 36% to $1.39 bn in July: RBI data

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Investment by Indian companies in their overseas ventures fell by more than 36 per cent to $1.39 billion in July this year, the Reserve Bank data showed.

India companies had invested $2.17 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures in the form of loan, equity and issuance of guarantee in July 2017.

In June 2018, domestic firms invested in $2.07 billion in their ventures located out of India.

Of the $1.39 billion invested in July this year, $608.52 million was the equity capital, $406.74 million was through loan and $371.86 million came in the form of issuance of guarantees.

Among major investors, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd invested $187.39 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Sterlite Technologies invested $66.67 million in Italy, Interglobe Enterprises $54.65 million in the UK and JSW Steel $50.47 million in the US.
