India most vulnerable on all fronts of climate change impact: IPCC report

India will face extreme scenarios emerging from climate change, almost on all fronts – from to groundwater scarcity, extreme weather patterns, to reduction in crop production and rise in health hazards. The latest report by the Working Group (WG)-II of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel of (IPCC), refers India as one of the countries that will be most “economically harmed” by

The report highlighted a risky anomaly of India facing both and also water scarcity. “India is one of the most vulnerable countries globally in terms of the population that will be affected by sea-level rise. By the middle of the century, around 35 million people in India could face annual coastal flooding, with 45-50 million at risk by the end of the century,” said the WG-II report.

According to the studies cited by the IPCC, and rising demand would lead to at least 40 per cent of the Indian population living with water scarcity by 2050 compared with about 33 per cent now. It is estimated that both the Ganges and Brahmaputra River basins will witness increased flooding as a result of climate change, particularly if warming passes 1.5°C.

The report forms part of the sixth assessment report (AR6) of the IPCC. In August the WG-I had ringed the climate emergency by declaring that under all growth scenarios, the planet’s warming level will touch 1.5 degree Celsius. The WG-II focuses on the impact of climate change on ecosystems, biodiversity, afnd human communities. For WG-II, 270 authors have contributed to the report.

This current report has also conclusively mentioned, the world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C.

The dual impact of and ground water scarcity will have a direct impact on the Indian agriculture sector. One of the chapters in the report said, wheat, pulses, coarse and cereal yields could fall almost 9 per by 2050 in the country. In South India, maize production could decrease 17 per cent if emissions are high. “These disruptions to crop production are expected to cause price spikes in India, threatening food affordability, food security and economic growth. Continued climate change will also cause decline in India’s fisheries,” said the report.

Dr Anjal Prakash, Research Director of Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB, said climate change is impacting every part of India. “The Himalayas in the north, coastal areas in the south and the semi-arid region in central India. No part of the country is spared. Urban India is at much greater risk with its increasing share in the country. In the next 15 years, we will see 600 million people being added to urban spaces,” Prakash said, who is also the lead author of the chapter on cities in WG-II.

At the macroeconomic level too, India stands to lose due to impact from climate change, said the studies cited in the report. India is the country that is economically harmed the most by climate change, with every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted globally costing the country around $86, according to a study cited by the report.

During the COP26, held last year in Glasgow, India raised a voice on having an adaptation fund by the developed world to support the climate hazards faced by developing economies including itself. There was however no separate loss and damage fund committed by the developed economies, leading to India issuing a note of “deep disappointment”.

“Developed countries must accept the historical responsibility and provide the financial resources to the developing countries,” India had said.

The experts in WG-II have resonated the need for an equitable adaptation across the globe to tackle the ill-effects of climate change. “While there are some efforts on adaptation, the impacts are not distributed equally. India, Bangladesh are the most vulnerable although they are not responsible for climate change. This is why equity and justice become very crucial,” Dr Rawshan Begum Ara, Visiting Associate Professor at Centre for Corporate Sustainability & Environmental Finance at Macquarie University, Australia said during the conference.