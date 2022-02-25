India, Nepal agree to form joint task force on building hydropower project

-
ALSO READ
Nepal Army expresses grief over demise of General Bipin Rawat
'India's historic lows in clean energy prices to transform power sector'
Nepal makes efforts to reset ties with India as top leadership changes
Nepal imposes partial lockdown in Kathmandu Valley after Covid cases surge
Cannot be 'one-size-fits-all solution': India at UN dialogue on energy
-
India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to form a joint task force on a proposal to construct a hydropower project from investments of the two neighbouring countries.
The task force will have maximum three members from both the countries.
The agreement was reached at the 9th meeting of the Nepal-India Energy Secretary-Level Joint Steering Committee in Kathmandu, according to officials at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.
The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary of the Energy Ministry Debendra Karki from Nepal and Secretary of the Energy Ministry of India Alok Kumar.
Kumar, who was in Kathmandu to attend the IndiaNepal Joint Steering Committee meeting, also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday evening at the PM's Official residence at Baluwatar.
During the meeting between Karki and Kumar, issues including existing transmission lines between the two countries, under-construction and proposed interstate transmission line, the Arun III hydropower and transmission line and interstate power trade were discussed, said Joint Secretary Chiranjivi Chataut.
Both sides agreed to increase the capacity of energy being imported and exported through the interstate 400 KV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur transmission line. The 400 KV transmission line will span 140 kilometers (20 kilometers in Nepali territory and the remaining 120 in Indian territory).
The government of Nepal has to manage budget to construct the project on its side, as per the agreement.
India has taken a positive note of the proposal floated by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to export electricity to India. The NEA has requested India to approve the proposal to export 850 megawatts electricity to India prior to the coming monsoon, according to officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU