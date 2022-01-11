Nepal imposes partial lockdown in Kathmandu Valley after Covid cases surge

-
ALSO READ
Nepal: Covid-19 lockdown extended in Kathmandu Valley till Aug 11
Nepal makes efforts to reset ties with India as top leadership changes
Weekly flights between Kathmandu, New Delhi increased from 2 to 6: Report
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
Nepal Army expresses grief over demise of General Bipin Rawat
-
Nepal on Tuesday imposed a partial lockdown across the Kathmandu Valley due to the recent surge in the coronavirus cases, the health ministry said.
Termed as smart lockdown, the Ministry of Health and Population said that under the new guidelines gathering of more than 25 people in public places have been banned and anyone violating it will have to face strict action.
"With the instruction of the Home Ministry local authorities of Kathmandu Valley have imposed a smart lockdown in the Kathmandu Valley without directly affecting public movement and economic activities. The authorities have banned gathering of more than 25 people in public places to prevent and control the growing coronavirus infection in the valley," a statement from the health ministry said.
The decision on new COVID-19 curbs were taken during a meeting of the chief district officers of all the three districts--Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur --in the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Nepal is reporting a steady surge in cases for the past few weeks, with three districts of Kathmandu Valley recording the highest number of infections.
On Tuesday, Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,286 new cases980 in Kathmandu, 221 in Lalitpur and 85 in Bhaktapur, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
Nepal, like many countries across the world, has started witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, Nepal confirmed 2,444 new cases of COVID-19 along with 313 recoveries and one death, according to the latest information from the health ministry.
There are currently 9,634 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. So far, 11,607 people have died of the viral infection in Nepal.
As part of the new orders, all gatherings, processions and other crowded activities have also been capped to a limited number of people.
Similarly, schools will be closed till January 29 under the smart lockdown procedures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU