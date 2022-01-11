Nepal imposes partial lockdown in Kathmandu Valley after Covid cases surge

on Tuesday imposed a partial lockdown across the Kathmandu Valley due to the recent surge in the cases, the health ministry said.

Termed as smart lockdown, the Ministry of Health and Population said that under the new guidelines gathering of more than 25 people in public places have been banned and anyone violating it will have to face strict action.

"With the instruction of the Home Ministry local authorities of Kathmandu Valley have imposed a smart lockdown in the Kathmandu Valley without directly affecting public movement and economic activities. The authorities have banned gathering of more than 25 people in public places to prevent and control the growing infection in the valley," a statement from the health ministry said.

The decision on new COVID-19 curbs were taken during a meeting of the chief district officers of all the three districts--Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur --in the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

is reporting a steady surge in cases for the past few weeks, with three districts of Kathmandu Valley recording the highest number of infections.

On Tuesday, Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,286 new cases980 in Kathmandu, 221 in Lalitpur and 85 in Bhaktapur, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Nepal, like many countries across the world, has started witnessing a surge in the number of cases.

On Tuesday, confirmed 2,444 new cases of COVID-19 along with 313 recoveries and one death, according to the latest information from the health ministry.

There are currently 9,634 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. So far, 11,607 people have died of the viral infection in Nepal.

As part of the new orders, all gatherings, processions and other crowded activities have also been capped to a limited number of people.

Similarly, schools will be closed till January 29 under the smart lockdown procedures.

