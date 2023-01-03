India raises windfall tax on crude oil, diesel and aviation turbine fuel

JUST IN
tax | Crude Oil | Aviation fuel

Reuters 

Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
Photo: Bloomberg

India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Jan. 2.

It raised windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,100 ($25.38) per tonne from Rs 1,700 ($20.55), effective Tuesday, the order said.

The federal government also raised export tax on diesel to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5, the document showed.

India, the world's largest consumer and importer of oil, has been buying Russian crude barrels at well below a $60 price cap agreed by the West.

The country in July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners sought overseas markets to gain from robust refining margins, instead of selling at lower-than-market rates in the country.

($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees)
 

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Grant McCool)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 06:36 IST

