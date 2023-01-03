India raises windfall tax on crude oil, diesel and aviation turbine fuel

-
ALSO READ
Centre planning to further cut windfall tax on crude, diesel: Report
Centre garners Rs 3,000 crore from windfall tax on oil and gas firms
Fuel price: What is windfall gain tax and how it affects fuel prices?
Govt slashes windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil, ATF, diesel export
Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut
-
India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Jan. 2.
It raised windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,100 ($25.38) per tonne from Rs 1,700 ($20.55), effective Tuesday, the order said.
The federal government also raised export tax on diesel to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5, the document showed.
India, the world's largest consumer and importer of oil, has been buying Russian crude barrels at well below a $60 price cap agreed by the West.
The country in July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners sought overseas markets to gain from robust refining margins, instead of selling at lower-than-market rates in the country.
($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Grant McCool)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 06:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU