India raises windfall tax on crude oil, diesel and aviation turbine fuel

India has raised windfall on petroleum, and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Jan. 2.

It raised windfall on to Rs 2,100 ($25.38) per tonne from Rs 1,700 ($20.55), effective Tuesday, the order said.

The federal government also raised export on diesel to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5, the document showed.

India, the world's largest consumer and importer of oil, has been buying Russian crude barrels at well below a $60 price cap agreed by the West.

The country in July imposed the windfall tax on producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and after private refiners sought overseas markets to gain from robust refining margins, instead of selling at lower-than-market rates in the country.

($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees)



(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Grant McCool)

