JUST IN
Russia becomes India's fourth-largest trading partner, imports jump 5-fold
Gaming firms seek distinction between 'video games' and 'real money games'
RBI advises states against reverting to old pension scheme, says big risk
Visa, Mastercard may be allowed a share of India's online payments
Despite support from Centre, big states lagged on capex in FY23
As poll season approaches, govt employees put fiscal prudence to the sword
73% CEOs globally expect eco growth to decline over the year: PwC survey
India to boost coal imports to cope with harsh weather, freight snags
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude, export taxes on aviation fuel and diesel
India, UK to launch Young Professionals Scheme on February 28, says MEA
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Russia becomes India's fourth-largest trading partner, imports jump 5-fold
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's 2022-23 sugar output to fall on adverse weather: Industry official

India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter, had produced a record 35.9 million tonnes of sugar in the previous season ended on Sept. 30, 2022

Topics
Sugar Output | sugar industry | Indian sugar industry

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

sugar

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 4% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to adverse weather, a senior industry official told Reuters.

"Excessive rainfall and cloudy weather in September and October curtailed sugar cane's vegetative growth. Cane yields are lower than the last year," Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, told Reuters.

India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter, had produced a record 35.9 million tonnes of sugar in the previous season ended on Sept. 30, 2022.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sugar Output

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.