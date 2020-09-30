India's April-Aug fiscal deficit passes 109% of full year budget target

-
ALSO READ
Has the fiscal deficit reached 83% of FY21 target in Q1 itself? Not really
India's fiscal deficit at Rs 4.66 trn, 58.6% of annual target in 2 months
With Rs 20-trn package, fiscal deficit to balloon to 7.9% in FY21: Report
Fiscal deficit may hit 8% of FY21 GDP on additional govt borrowing: Experts
April-May fiscal deficit at 58.6% of fiscal year target as revenue slumps
-
India's fiscal deficit in the five months to end August stood at Rs 8.7 trillion ($117.98 billion), or 109.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Wednesday.
Net tax receipts were Rs 2.84 trillion, while total expenditure was Rs 12.5 trillion, the data showed, indicating the government was facing a fall in tax receipts amid a rise in spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.
The deficit is predicted to exceed 8% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that began in April, economists said, from initial government estimates of 3.5, mainly due to a sharp economic contraction triggered by the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU