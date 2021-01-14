India's December wholesale inflation slows to 1.22% as food prices ease

-
ALSO READ
WPI inflation rises 0.16% in Aug as manufactured items turn costlier
WPI inflation rises to 1.3% in September mainly on costlier food items
WPI inflation rises to 8-month high of 1.48% on pharma, metal prices
As food prices ease, wholesale inflation comes down to 1.22% in December
Expensive vegetables, high metal prices push WPI inflation to 1.32%
-
The wholesale price-based inflation slowed to 1.22 per cent in December on easing food prices, as per government data released on Thursday.
The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55 per cent in November 2020, and 2.76 per cent in December 2019.
The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.27 per cent in November 2020, to 0.92 per cent in December 2020, as per the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU