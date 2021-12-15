JUST IN
Indian economy recovering well, but Omicron poses a risk: RBI bulletin

Govt allows Delhi NCR-based pharma and device makers to use diesel gensets
Business Standard

India's exports rose 44% to $16.46 billion during Dec 1-14: Govt data

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's exports rose 44.41 per cent to USD 16.46 billion year-on-year during December 1-14, 2021, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports, excluding petroleum, also increased 32.90 per cent last fortnight over the same period of 2020-21 and up 48.47 per cent as compared to same period of 2019-20.

First Published: Wed, December 15 2021. 20:21 IST

