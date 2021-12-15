India's exports rose 44% to $16.46 billion during Dec 1-14: Govt data

India's rose 44.41 per cent to USD 16.46 billion year-on-year during December 1-14, 2021, according to preliminary data of the

Imports too grew 42.57 per cent to USD 27.53 billion during the period under review, the data showed.

Imports, excluding petroleum, also increased 32.90 per cent last fortnight over the same period of 2020-21 and up 48.47 per cent as compared to same period of 2019-20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)