India's exports surge 1.62% in Aug with outbound shipments worth $33.92 bn

-
ALSO READ
The emerging stress in imports: Surprisingly, it's coal more than oil
Govt raises import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to curtail CAD
Where is India's economy headed after FinMin's twin deficit warning?
Spike in imports, fall in exports widen India's trade deficit with China
Nepal's decision to ban import of non-essential items may hit India hard
-
At $33.92 billion, outbound shipments from India grew 1.62 per cent in August, as compared to last year, improving marginally from the preliminary estimate of $33 billion as a result of disruptions caused by high inflation among all economies, resulting in tepid demand. Trade deficit fell from a record $30 billion in July to $27.98 billion, but remained elevated. External demand for key commodities such as engineering goods, gems and jewellery, and textiles fell in August. Imports also remained high at $61.9 billion, but fell sequentially from $66.27 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU