India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $469 mn to $574.82 bn

-
ALSO READ
India's slow climb to $500-billion foreign exchange reserves fortune
Forex reserves up by $3.378 bn to lifetime high of $545.038 bn: RBI
Forex reserves rise by $5.867 billion to lifetime high of $551.5 billion
Forex reserves climb to record $541.431 bn, gold reserves down by $64 mn
India's forex reserves decline by over $2 bn; SDR value dips by $6 mn
-
India's foreign exchange reserves declined $469 million during the week ended November 27.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $574.821 billion from $575.290 billion reported for the week ended November 20.
India's forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
However, on a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $352 million to $533.455 billion.
In contrast, the value of the country's gold reserves decreased by $822 million to $35.192 billion.
The SDR value inched up $2 million at $1.494 billion, whereas the country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $1 million to $4.679 billion.
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU