Forex reserves rise by $5.867 billion to lifetime high of $551.5 billion

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves climb to record $541.431 bn, gold reserves down by $64 mn
Forex reserves down by $353 million to $541.66 billion: RBI data
After rising for weeks, forex reserves down by $2.94 bn to $535.25 bn
Forex reserves climb $582 million to record $542 billion: RBI data
Dollar and yen rise as tech stocks selloff sends investors to safety
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.867 billion to touch a record high of USD 551.505 billion in the week to October 9, according to the RBI data.
In the previous week ended October 2, 2020, the reserves had increased by USD 3.618 billion to USD 545.638 billion.
During the reporting week, the increase in forex kitty was on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by USD 5.737 billion to USD 508.783 billion.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The gold reserves were up by USD 113 million in the reporting week to USD 36.598 billion, the RBI data showed.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 4 million to USD 1.480 billion during the week.
The country's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 13 million to USD 4.644 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU