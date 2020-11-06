India's forex reserves up $183 mn to record high of $560.715 bn

-
ALSO READ
After record high, forex reserves decline $3 bn to $542 bn: RBI data
Forex reserves hit an all-time high of $534.5 bn in week ended July 31
Forex reserves up by $3.378 bn to lifetime high of $545.038 bn: RBI
RBI balance sheet expands 30% to Rs 533 trn on growth in forex reserves
India's forex reserves decline by over $2 bn; SDR value dips by $6 mn
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves rose USD 183 million to touch a record high of USD 560.715 billion in the week ended October 30, RBI data showed on Friday.
In the previous week ended October 23, the reserves had jumped USD 5.412 billion to USD 560.532 billion.
In the reporting week, the reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCA rose by USD 815 million to USD 518.339 billion, the RBI's weekly data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves declined USD 601 million in the reporting week to USD 36.259 billion, the RBI data showed.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)decreased USD 6 million to USD 1.482 billion during the week.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 25 million to USD 4.636 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU