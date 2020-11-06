PM Modi discusses ways to deal with adverse impact of Covid with Italian PM

-
ALSO READ
Italy to impose nationwide curfew as coronavirus cases continue to surge
Italian Council of Ministers prolongs Covid emergency until Jan 31: Report
Covid-19: Here's what chief ministers said to PM Modi on easing lockdown
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
PM Modi discusses Covid-19 situation, says 10 states account for 80% cases
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In his opening remarks at the virtual bilateral summit with the Italian leader, Modi said it is clear that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War.
"We all have to adapt ourselves to this new world," he said, adding that there was a need to be ready for the challenges and opportunities arising out of the pandemic.
A key country for India in Europe, Italy is the fifth largest trading partner of India in the European Union and both sides are further keen to expand the economic engagement in a range of areas.
Italy has been seeking two-way investment in a wide range of areas including green and circular economy, energy, health and pharma, food processing, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing given the high degree of complementarities between the two economies.
The volume of bilateral trade was Euros 9.52 billion in 2019. Around 600 large Italian companies covering varied sectors such as fashion and garments, textiles and textile machinery, automotive components, infrastructure, chemicals, energy confectionery and insurance are currently active in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU