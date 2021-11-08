India's GDP likely to grow at 10-10.5% in FY2022: Brickwork Ratings

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
Brickwork Ratings could face Sebi ire over lapses in credit rating process
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
-
Domestic rating agency Brickwork Ratings on Monday revised its growth estimate for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to 10-10.5 per cent in the current financial year from an earlier expectation of a 9 per cent growth.
Many economic growth indicators are suggesting a faster-than-expected revival in economic activities, it said.
"We revise our GDP estimates for FY22 to 10-10.5 per cent from 9 per cent estimated earlier," the credit rating agency said in a report released on Monday.
It expects the GDP growth for Q2 FY22 to be at 8.3 per cent (year-on-year), on the back of a 7.4 per cent contraction in Q2FY21. The country's GDP grew at 20.1 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
The agency believes that the subsequent quarters too will see recovery if there is no resurgence of the virus in the form of a third wave.
"Amid the waning possibility of a third wave, we expect the economy to register better growth in the remaining part of the year," it added.
The downside risks of a possible third wave to growth too are limited due to the progress achieved in vaccination, it said.
However, downside risks emanating from rising crude oil prices, mineral products, increasing costs of raw materials and freight rates, disruptions in semiconductor supply and coal supply shortages are likely to downplay the growth momentum, the agency said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU