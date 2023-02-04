JUST IN
Business Standard

India's macro fundamentals unaffected by Adani FPO withdrawal: Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India's macro fundamentals and economic image are not affected by the Adani's withdrawal of its Rs 20,000 cr FPO

Topics
Adani Group | Nirmala Sitharaman | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India's macro fundamentals and economic image are not affected by the Adani Group's withdrawal of its Rs 20,000 crore FPO.

In the last two days alone, USD 8 billion in forex came in, the finance minister said during a post-Budget press conference.

"...our macro economic fundamentals or our economy's image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs get out," Sitharaman told reporters here.

She said the regulators will do their job on the Adani issue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has the wherewithal to ensure the stability of markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:22 IST

