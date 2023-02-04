India's macro fundamentals unaffected by Adani FPO withdrawal: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises FPO: Issue fully subscribed on the last day with NII push
Adani FPO could be India's largest-ever; board to approve proposal on Fri
What is a follow-on public offer?
Rs 8.7 trn mcap loss for Adani cos in 6 days; Adani Ent tanks 35% since Tue
HFCL Ltd launches next-gen 8T8 Macro RU product to support 5G in India
-
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India's macro fundamentals and economic image are not affected by the Adani Group's withdrawal of its Rs 20,000 crore FPO.
In the last two days alone, USD 8 billion in forex came in, the finance minister said during a post-Budget press conference.
"...our macro economic fundamentals or our economy's image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs get out," Sitharaman told reporters here.
She said the regulators will do their job on the Adani issue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has the wherewithal to ensure the stability of markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU