India's March electricity shortage is the worst since coal crisis in Oct

-
ALSO READ
Utilities' Sept coal imports at 7 yr-low despite call to boost shipments
In India, Tamil Nadu eyes coal power reboot in spite of local fears
As COP26 targets coal, Asia builds hundreds of power plants to burn it
Women force change at Indian Apple plant, sick from bad food, crowded dorms
Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure: Report
-
By Sudarshan Varadhan
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's electricity shortage from March 1 to March 30 was its worst since October 2021, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, driven by a surge in demand.
As generators strive to meet requirements, a fall in the national coal inventory is forcing the government to withold supply to other sectors and suspend fuel auctions by companies that do not have contracted supply.
Many northern states suffered hours-long power outages in October, when a crippling coal shortage caused the worst electricity deficit in nearly five years.
The deficit in March was 574 million kilowatt-hours, a measure that multiplies power level by duration, a Reuters analysis of data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.
That amounted to 0.5% of overall demand for the period, or half the deficit of 1% in October.
Shortages in the eastern state of Jharkhand and Uttarakhand in the north surpassed those of October, the data showed.
The southern state of Andhra Pradesh and the tourist resort state of Goa, which registered marginal shortages in October, suffered deficits several times larger in March.
The northern states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab and the eastern state of Bihar, some parts of which suffered widespread outages in October, accounted for most of the deficit in March, but shortfalls were lower, the data showed.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Bradley Perrett)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU