Take measures to reduce fuel prices: BSP chief Mayawati to Centre

chief on Thursday asked the central government to reduce fuel prices, saying the hike is directly affecting the poor and the middle class.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

"The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up across the country after the recent assembly elections in five states. This is directly affecting the poor and the middle class. The central government must take necessary measures to reduce the fuel prices," she tweeted.

