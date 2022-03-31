India electricity shortage in March worst since October coal crisis: Data

-
India's electricity shortage of 574 million units from March 1 to March 30 is the worst since October 2021, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.
The energy hungry nation has seen a surge in power demand in recent days, forcing India to cut coal supplies to the non-power sector and put on hold plans for some fuel auctions for utilities without supply deals due to a slump in inventories.
A crippling coal shortage in October caused the worst electricity deficit in nearly five years, resulting in hours-long power outages in many north Indian states.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
