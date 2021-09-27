India's Nayara Energy hopes to operate refinery at 100% in 2021

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy hopes to operate its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in western India at close to 100% capacity in 2021 as fuel demand is picking up, Chief Executive Alois Virag said at the Platts APPEC 2021 conference on Monday.
Nayara, part owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, cut rates at its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat state last year.
India's fuel demand is likely to rise by 9%-11% as the economy in India is "steered towards higher growth" after the easing of the second wave of COVID-19, he said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
