India's Oct-Dec sugar output up 3.69% at 12.07 million tonnes: ISMA

Sugar production in Uttar Pradesh reached the year-ago level of 3.09 mn tons, while in Maharashtra it rose marginally to 4.68 mn tons during October-December of the 2022-23 marketing year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

sugar
Sugar production in India, one of the world's major producers of the sweetener, stood at 11.64 million tonnes in the same period of the previous marketing year.

The country's sugar production rose 3.69 per cent to 12.07 million tonnes in the October-December quarter of the ongoing marketing year, according to the industry body ISMA.

Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), about 509 mills were operating as against 500 mills in the said period.

Sugar production in Uttar Pradesh reached the year-ago level of 3.09 million tonnes, while in Maharashtra it rose marginally to 4.68 million tonnes during October-December of the 2022-23 marketing year, as against 4.58 million tonnes in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Sugar production in Karnataka rose slightly to 2.67 million tonnes, as against 2.61 million tonnes in the said period.

The production of sugar has reached 380,000 tonnes in Gujarat, 260,000 tonnes in Tamil Nadu and in other states to 9.9 lakh tonnes during October-December of the ongoing marketing year, ISMA said.

ISMA has projected sugar production to be 365 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year, an increase of 2 per cent compared to 35.8 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:11 IST

