Business Standard

India's public spending could crowd out private spending, says CEA

India's chief economic adviser said on Friday that the current pace of public spending in the country could crowd out private spending

Topics
Public spending | CEA | Chief Economic Advisor

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Speaking about the Fed’s actions, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran said he was surprised at Fed’s hawkishness on rate hikes as inflation in the US hit a four-decade high in February.
CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India's chief economic adviser said on Friday that the current pace of public spending in the country could crowd out private spending.

The South Asian nation needs to ensure that combined public and private spending does not raise the cost of borrowing, V. Anantha Nageswaran said at an event in New Delhi.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:23 IST

