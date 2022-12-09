India's public spending could crowd out private spending, says CEA

-
ALSO READ
Krishna Janmashtami: Top 20 quotes, wishes and WhatsApp status
Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till August this fiscal
-
India's chief economic adviser said on Friday that the current pace of public spending in the country could crowd out private spending.
The South Asian nation needs to ensure that combined public and private spending does not raise the cost of borrowing, V. Anantha Nageswaran said at an event in New Delhi.
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU