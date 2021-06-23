India's second Covid wave to impact infra sectors, says Moody's

-
ALSO READ
India seen contributing 15% of global growth by fiscal year 2026
G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery
India can be key player in global supply chain, says Indra Nooyi
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
India's economic recovery to cut bank stress, but Covid hit to be felt: S&P
-
India's second coronavirus wave will affect its infrastructure sectors to varying degrees with power companies and ports better able to weather the impact of pandemic-induced disruptions compared with airports and toll roads, according to a new report by Moody's Investors Service.
Any further regional lockdowns will increase uncertainty over India's economic recovery, said the report. While infection rates are declining, vaccination rates remain low, leaving open the risk of subsequent infection waves that can bring further lockdowns.
The report said that the government's ability to limit the virus spread and materially increase its vaccination drive will have a direct impact on the economic recovery.
"Many states in India have reimposed regional lockdowns as daily new cases increased sharply in May. The lockdowns along with public behavioural changes are curbing economic activity and mobility, which will have a varied impact on infrastructure companies," said Abhishek Tyagi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. Among the sectors most severely affected by movement restrictions are airports and toll roads whose liquidity buffers will be key for their credit quality.
"Lower cash revenue can pressure debt-funded expansion projects of rated airports which can need additional debt to complete their projects. Nevertheless, recent capital raisings by airports have provided some liquidity buffers," said Spencer Ng, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. In contrast, Moody's-rated power companies can manage the current demand contraction and elongated cash conversion cycle, given their good access to liquidity and sponsors that can provide financial support.
Likewise, rated ports are well-positioned to handle any medium-term slowdown in cargo volumes, given their dominant market share and material buffer in their financial profiles to absorb temporary disruptions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU