India's services PMI hits a year's high in July on new business orders

Services sector activities in July not only returned to growth territory from contraction in the previous month but expanded to a 12-month high on new business orders, showed the widely-tracked Nikkei purchasing managers’ index (PMI). PMI rose to 53.8 in July from 49.6 in June. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below that denotes contraction.

The data came on a day when the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) met. The MPC will take a call on the policy rate on Wednesday. However, economists believe that PMI is just an ...