India's total exports rise marginally to $27.15 billion in December

India's exports rose marginally to USD 27.15 billion in December 2020, while imports surged 7.56 per cent to USD 42.59 billion, official data showed on Friday.
The merchandise exports were valued at USD 27.11 billion in December 2019 while imports had totalled USD 39.59 billion.
"The trade deficit for December 2020 was estimated at USD 15.44 billion as against the deficit of USD 12.49 billion in December 2019, which is an increase of 23.66 per cent," according to the government data.
India's overall exports (merchandise and services) in April-December 2020-21 were estimated at USD 348.49 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 12.65 per cent over the same period last year, the data showed.
Overall imports during April-December declined 25.86 per cent on an annual basis to USD 343.27 billion.
