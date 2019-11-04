India to continue negotiations on RCEP trade deal: Australian minister

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to arrive in Bangkok amidst negotiations to conclude RCEP deal
Seamless link between North-east, Thailand to boost trade: Modi in Bangkok
PM Modi arrives in Bangkok on three-day visit amid focus on RCEP talks
RCEP trade ministers to meet in Bangkok on Friday to resolve differences
Congress labels RCEP third 'jolt' to economy after demonetisation and GST
-
India is going to continue talks on an Asia-wide trade deal that is being discussed at a summit of regional leaders in Bangkok and which Thailand has said will be signed next year, Australia's trade minister said on Monday.
The comments threw new doubt over the participation of India in the China-backed 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) despite a Thai official saying that India was part of the agreement.
"My understanding is... that India is going to continue discussions and negotiations. Our door is always open to India," Australia's Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham told reporters in Bangkok when asked whether India would sign-on to the RCEP.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU