India to play the role of global growth engine, says PM Narendra Modi

While addressing the top global investors, Prime Minister on Thursday said that the government wants India's economy to contribute to global growth in a big way. He also assured investors that India has systems and companies which have a high environmental, social and governance (ESG) score.

“A strong and vibrant India can contribute to stabilisation of the world economic order. We will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence," PM Modi said following the virtual global investor roundtable or VGIR, 2020. The conference is being attended by all major including the pension funds and sovereign wealth funds from across the world.



PM also highlighted India's potential to attract huge investments in various sectors and invited investors to be a part of India’s growth story. "Today, investors are moving towards companies which have a high ECG score and India already has systems and companies which rank high on this. India believes in following the path of growth with equal focus on ” PM said.

The conference was focused on the discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for making the country a $5 trillion economy.



Sources said that during the dialogue, investors showed huge confidence in the Indian economy and also the intent to invest in long term assets. However, certain issues were raised with respect to enforceability of infrastructure contracts and the cost and time incurred. Investors are learnt to have asked for a dispute resolution mechanism to deal with infra contracts related matters. "The concerned ministries were asked to compile all the complaints and issues of foreign investors received in the last six years. PM Modi wants each of them to be reviewed and addressed in the coming two weeks when he will have one-on-one interactions with each investor, said a government official.



Further, in a bid to attract long term investment, PM Modi offered four Ds-- democracy, demography, demand as and diversity. He said that such is India’s diversity that one can get multiple markets within one market. These come with multiple pocket sizes, multiple preferences and multiple levels of development, he said.



To address the issues and concerns of the top global honchos, India is being represented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, top business leaders, regulators and senior bureaucrats. Global institutional investors from US, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Middle-East, were among those who participated in the conference.



Some of the prominent global fund houses which participated in the event were --AustralianSuper, British Columbia Investment Management Corp, CDPQ, CCP Investment, Future Fund, GIC, Temasek, and US International Development Finance Corporation, among others.



Talking about the measures taken by India, PM cited recent reforms in agriculture which have opened up new exciting possibilities to partner with the farmers of India. With the help of technology and modern processing solutions, India will soon emerge as an agriculture export hub, he said.



He told investors that India is a preferred nation for investors as it fits all parameters. If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be. If you want demand with democracy, India is the place to be.If you want stability with sustainability, India is the place to be. If you want growth with a green approach, India is the place to be, Modi said.



On the global pandemic, Modi praised the Indians' traits and said that they are known for a sense of responsibility, a spirit of compassion, national unity and the spark of innovation.



“Through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India’s national character.India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability,” he said.



"This resilience is driven by the strength of our systems, support of our people and stability of our policies. A strategy that aims to use our strength in technology to become the global centre for innovations and to contribute to global development using our immense human resources and their talents," he said.



Speaking on the quest to become aatmairbhar, the PM said that it is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy, aimed at using the capabilities of the country's businesses and skills of its workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

