JUST IN
PM Modi to take call on extending PMGKAY beyond Dec: MoS Shobha Karandlaje
India planning new rules for quicker resolution of builders' insolvency
Jharkhand Assembly passes Rs 8,534 crore supplementary budget by current FY
Raj govt preparing plan to distribute food kits to poor: CM Ashok Gehlot
Odisha CM launches 'Drink from Tap' facility in 19 cities, towns
UK's trade panel proposes lifting bar on Indian stainless steel
Scheme on compressed biogas plants lacks clarity: Parliamentary panel
President Murmu calls for sustainable management of forest resources
Commerce ministry working on over 200 quality control orders: DPIIT Secy
India looks at expanding rupee trade to Africa, W Asia to make it stronger
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Increase use of scrap in production: Union Minister Kulaste to steel makers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India tweaks gas procurement norms for fertiliser firms to cut cost: Report

The govt has amended the 2015 gas procurement guidelines under which fertiliser plants had to procure 80% of their gas needs through long-term contracts and the balance through three-month tenders

Topics
Fertiliser | fertiliser companies

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

The brand name will be tagged with the name of the scheme under which the government grants subsidy to the fertiliser manufacturers

India has tweaked the gas procurement policy for fertiliser companies, allowing them to buy about a fifth of their monthly needs through the local spot market to help the government cut its subsidy bill, two government sources told Reuters.

The government has amended the 2015 gas procurement guidelines under which fertiliser plants had to procure 80% of their gas needs through long-term contracts and the balance through three-month tenders.

"Three-month prices are high as there is lot of padding and hedging by suppliers, more so since there is so much volatility in the global gas prices," one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Fertiliser plants bought gas at $38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for supply in the October-December quarter through a tender. The maximum price quoted in the tender was $55 while gas was available at the Indian Gas Exchange and bilateral markets for $15 to $20 per mmBtu.

The fertiliser ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fertiliser

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.