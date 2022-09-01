India wants local settlement if its bonds join global index, says report

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs sees India bonds getting added to JP Morgan index in 2023
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley bets on emerging market debt as JPM says rally unsustainable
With rupee at new low, Indian bonds may be worst hit if recession grips US
-
India wants global bond index operators to consider the local settlement of its government securities if they are included in their indexes, a government official said on Thursday.
Media reports last week said JP Morgan had started new consultations with investors about adding India to its emerging market index, rekindling expectations of an imminent listing of the country's securities.
The Indian government began considering listing its debt in global indexes in 2019 and has been in discussions with J.P.Morgan and Bloomberg-Barclays, while also talking to Euroclear about clearing and settlement.
A global bond index listing plan was widely expected to be announced early this year but the government's stance on the treatment of capital gains has hindered progress in talks with index operators, government officials have said.
"The discussions are going on with some top index operators and we are happy they are understanding our point of view," the official said on Thursday.
Bonds listed on global indexes are typically settled outside the country's borders via international settlement platforms such as Euroclear.
"Why can't these bonds be settled within our borders?" said the official, who did not want to be named.
The official did not comment on when an index listing might be announced, but said a listing may not happen immediately.
The finance ministry did not immediately reply to an email and message seeking comment.
India has one of the largest bond markets among emerging-market economies with more than $800 billion in outstanding debt.
Long-standing restrictions on foreign buying of India's bonds have kept it out of the top benchmarks used by global money managers.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU