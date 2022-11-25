JUST IN
Global funds may invest $25 bn a year in Indian infra, says Ambit Capital
IT sector hiring down 43% in Oct; recovery likely in Jan-March: Study
India should strive for win-win situation for all: Rajnath on Indo-Pacific
What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?
Why is the second-hand car market running in top gear
Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves two amended bills on reservation
Wheat flour prices jump over 17% in one yr, now closer to sugar, rice: Rpt
RBI MPC blames global factors for high inflation in letter to Centre
Odisha fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India: CM Patnaik
Coal minister asks ECL to ramp up production to 50 MT during current fiscal
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Global funds may invest $25 bn a year in Indian infra, says Ambit Capital
Business Standard

India wins vice presidency of International Electrotechnical Commission

By securing over 90% of the votes cast by full members of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) during its General Meeting held recently in San Francisco, India's representative was elected

Topics
India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian flag, tricolour, tiranga
International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is an international standard setting body that publishes international Standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies.

India has won the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Vice Presidency and Strategic Management Board (SMB) Chair for the 2023-25 term.

By securing over 90 per cent of the votes cast by full members of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) during its General Meeting held recently in San Francisco, the US, India's representative, a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and various technical committees of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-India), was elected.

Vimal Mahendru will be the IEC Vice President representing India.

Representation of BIS (India) in policy and governance bodies of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and IEC ensures that Indian viewpoints on the important strategic and policy matters are put forth and it also provides opportunities to align the national standardisation priorities with International best practices.

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is an international standard setting body that publishes international Standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies.

Standardisation Management Board (SMB) is an apex governance body of IEC responsible for technical policy matters.

--IANS

ans/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 14:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.