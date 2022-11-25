India wins vice presidency of International Electrotechnical Commission

has won the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Vice Presidency and Strategic Management Board (SMB) Chair for the 2023-25 term.

By securing over 90 per cent of the votes cast by full members of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) during its General Meeting held recently in San Francisco, the US, India's representative, a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and various technical committees of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-India), was elected.

Vimal Mahendru will be the IEC Vice President representing .

Representation of BIS (India) in policy and governance bodies of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and IEC ensures that Indian viewpoints on the important strategic and policy matters are put forth and it also provides opportunities to align the national standardisation priorities with International best practices.

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is an international standard setting body that publishes international Standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies.

Standardisation Management Board (SMB) is an apex governance body of IEC responsible for technical policy matters.

--IANS

ans/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)