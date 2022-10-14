JUST IN
Defence Expo to be inaugurated by PM on Oct 19 to be country's biggest-ever
Business Standard

BIS should emerge as global player in field of standardisation: Goyal

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should emerge as a global player and a pioneer in the field of standardisation

Topics
Bureau of Indian Standards | Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal , Union minister for commerce and industry

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should emerge as a global player and a pioneer in the field of standardisation.

As standards are the key pillar of growth and are the new patents in the present times, the minister said BIS should become a benchmark for quality control, quality assessment and quality assurance.

The BIS is a statutory organisation under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986.

"BIS as the national standard body should act as a facilitator for the industry by formulating Standards that support zero defect, zero effect and should emerge as a global player and pioneer in the field of standardisation," Goyal said in his video address at an event organised to commemorate the World Standard day.

The minister also asked the stakeholders to make India a quality conscious nation and make Indian quality a matter of pride for every citizen.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey appreciated the BIS efforts to involve stakeholders in framing the comprehensive strategy document on national standardisation i.e. Standards National Action Plan (SNAP) 2022-27.

SNAP is an action plan identifying emerging areas of standardisation that support government's initiatives in the fields of digital India, smart agriculture, smart cities, etc.

The minister expressed hope that the SNAP 2022-27 would have a forced multiplier effect on the national growth.

The theme for this year's World Standards Day was 'Shared Vision for a Better World' in reference to the sustainable development goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 20:44 IST

