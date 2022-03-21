Indian economy better placed to deal with any challenge, says RBI governor

-
ALSO READ
What does Shaktikanta Das' reappointment mean for markets?
Shaktikanta Das 2.0: Lifting the skills of RBI staff to be the real legacy
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
-
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the RBI will continue to ensure adequate liquidity to support the economy, which is facing many headwinds in the form of soaring crude oil and key commodity prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Das, while addressing an industry meet organised by CII here this evening, said since the pandemic-hit the economy in March 2020, the central bank has pumped in a whopping Rs 17 lakh crore into the economy and assured the industry that the RBI will continue to ensure that the economy is well oiled with funds.
The governor further said banks at the system level are in better health now with the capital adequacy ratio at 16 per cent, and gross NPAs falling to a record low of 6.5 per cent.
He said despite the headwinds arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy is better placed given the high forex reserves and low current account gap.
"We are comfortably placed to deal with any challenges with regard to financing the CAD, and the RBI stands committed to deal with any challenges on this front," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU