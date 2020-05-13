JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus: FM
Business Standard

Indian products in paramilitary canteens from June 1: Govt after PM speech

The CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles - canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually

Topics
Made in India | Amit Shah | Central Armed Police Forces CAPF

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years. Photo PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only indigenous products from June 1 to 5 million family members of about 1 million personnel.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the decision has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for opting local products and being self-reliant.

Shah also appealed to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 1 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products," he said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

The CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles — canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.


Referring to Modi's appeal on Tuesday, during his address to the nation, to make the country self-reliant and use products made in India, Shah said this will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in future.

ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: Does smoking really prevent virus infection?

"If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years," he said.
First Published: Wed, May 13 2020. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU