Indian visitors to Dubai more than double to 858,000 in Jan-Jun 2022

-
ALSO READ
EC to host international poll visitors' event on Monday virtually
Foreign tourist arrivals pick up, but still a long way behind 2019 levels
Global air travel rebounds as Indians resume visiting Southeast Asia
Govt asks employees to opt for lowest air fare, book 21-days in advance
India a key market for Saudi Arabian tourism, says Fahd Hamidaddin
-
The number of Indian visitors to Dubai rose more than twofold to 8.58 lakh during January-June 2022 compared to the year-ago period, according to the Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
In the first half of 2021, over 4.09 lakh people from India visited Dubai, the DET data showed.
Overall, Dubai attracted 71.2 lakh international overnight visitors between January and June 2022, recording close to three-fold growth in visitors compared to 25.2 lakh tourists in the same period in 2021.
"The growth in tourists reflects the resilience and dynamism of the emirate's economy. The rapid rise in international tourist arrivals puts Dubai on track to achieve its ambitious target of becoming the world's most visited destination.
"In the years ahead, Dubai will continue to develop itself further as a destination that offers compelling value to international travellers," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said in a statement on Tuesday.
A total of 83.6 lakh international tourists had visited Dubai during the first six months of 2019, DET data stated.
From a regional perspective, Western Europe accounted for a significant share of tourist arrivals, comprising 22 per cent of total international visitors in the first six months of 2022.
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) continued to make an impact, collectively contributing 34 per cent of total international visitors and highlighting Dubai's strong appeal to visitors from surrounding markets, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU