Private sector should invest in technology, boost R&D to help economy: CEA

-
ALSO READ
See pvt-sector capex picking up in H2FY23: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
India has shown exemplary resilience in recovery from Covid-19 crisis: CEA
FY23 GDP forecasts by various agencies realistic: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
India better placed to face global challenges and uncertainties: CEA
Indian delegation led by CEA Nageswaran to visit Sri Lanka on Thursday
-
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday said the private sector needs to invest more in technology and research and development, and pay the MSME suppliers on time to help the economy.
Stating that Indian economy cannot remain exempt from the global challenges but it remains resilient and is poised for a rebound as the banking system is better, inflationary issues are peaking out and ongoing recovery is healthy, the CEA said.
It is to our credit so far that we have managed to keep the impact at more manageable levels so far. But it should require continuous vigilance, continuous action and discipline for policymakers, he said while speaking at a virtual meeting with the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce.
Citing examples of several economies facing very high inflation, Nageswaran said India is in a relatively better position and the majority of its sectors are doing quite well despite market volatility and inflation.
Nageswaran emphasised the need to focus on R&D and innovation for long-term benefit.
We need to embrace technology. On a global index, we are very low in R&D spend. Government spending is 52 per cent, Nageswaran said, urging the private sector to invest more.
Nageswaran also said the private sector should make payments to MSME as that will also help the economy revive better.
He said the rebound in capital goods companies' order books is an indication that the investment cycle will pick up.
Praising the government's efforts on several structural reforms, the economist said, The real fruits of these reforms will be reaped from 2024 onward when the ongoing shocks will phase away.
Lauding the role of the Reserve Bank of India in managing inflation by increasing interest rates, Nageswaran said he expects that the central bank will be able to bring inflation to 6.5 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU