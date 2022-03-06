EC to host international poll visitors' event on Monday virtually

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Bhabanipur by-election result LIVE: Mamata Banerjee wins, breaks own record
Mamata Banerjee secures chief minister's seat, wins Bhabanipur bypolls
Election Commission reviews UP poll preparedness with officials in Lucknow
-
The Election Commission (EC) is going to organise an International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP), 2022, for foreign election management bodies and organisations in virtual mode on Monday (March 7) during the last phase of ongoing Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh.
The IEVP 2022 provides an opportunity for the EC to share best practices and experience of the conduct of the polling process along with the steps taken to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocols, the EC said in a statement on Sunday.
"More than 135 delegates from more than 26 countries across the world, including Australia, Bahamas, Bhutan, Croatia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Guinea, Guyana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Romania, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Suriname, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Zambia and four international organisations, including International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, International Foundation of Electoral Systems, Association of World Election Bodies and Community of Democracies are going to participate in the event."
Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other members of the Diplomatic Corps based in India from 20 countries have also been invited to participate in the virtual IEVP 2022.
The participants will be showcased a recorded broadcast from select polling stations in each of the five states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where polls have taken place as well as live streaming from polling stations in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on March 7 to familiarise the participants with the electoral process, polling station arrangements, use of technology, interaction with various stakeholders followed by a Question and Answer session.
After the virtual tour, the participants will be addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.
In the past, EC hosted similar such programmes also.
--IANS
ams/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU