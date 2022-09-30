JUST IN
Natural gas prices hiked 40%; CNG, piped cooking gas to cost more
Rupee gains on report of RBI nudging oil firms to reduce dollar buys
Indian PV exports to pick up speed as select companies step on the gas
Inflation forcing rural India to buy fewer essentials items: Report
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till August this fiscal
India's core sector growth slows to 3.3% in Aug; lowest in 9 months
Proof to PM's commitment to make India innovation hub: NITI VC on GII rank
Working on law to promote ease of doing biz; may bring bill soon: Goyal
New cities being built in country as per global business demand: PM Modi
Inflation seen staying above 4% target, averaging 5.2% in FY24: RBI report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Natural gas prices hiked 40%; CNG, piped cooking gas to cost more
Business Standard

Inflation, external pressure priority over growth: Finance ministry

The MPC also cut its FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent, with Governor Shaktikanta Das acknowledging that there were downside risks to economic growth

Topics
Inflation | RBI monetary policy | RBI Policy

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Photo: Shutterstock

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in early September that not all tools to fight inflation were under the remit of monetary policy and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might not need to synchronise its monetary policy actions to western central banks as much, many took it as a sign of the minister hinting that growth should be prioritised.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inflation

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 20:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.