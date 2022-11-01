JUST IN
Fintechs shadow banks of current time, are fragile: Douglas W Diamond
Without science and technology, Indian agriculture cannot prosper: Pental
What is leading economist Rakesh Mohan's view on inflation?
Global economy facing disruptions, India can't be decoupled: Rakesh Mohan
Bottom-up approach required in fixing divestment target: DIPAM secretary
What is the future course of action as per RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal?
We want to build a consensus around many issues: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Can't expect inflation to drop faster by raising rates: Jayanth R Varma
Inflation will not come below RBI's tolerance level in FY23: IMF's Choueiri
Electricity Bill will pave the path for privatisation: AIPEF chairman Dubey
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » Q&A
Centre slashes windfall tax on domestic crude oil, increases on ATF export
Business Standard

Fintechs shadow banks of current time, are fragile: Douglas W Diamond

Professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, Diamond received the prize along with Philip Dybvig and former Fed chair Ben Bernanke

Topics
Nobel Laureate for Economics | Global economy | US Federal Reserve

Veenu Sandhu & Manojit Saha 

Douglas W Diamond, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics
Douglas W Diamond, 2022 Nobel Prize winner in economics

Ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, Nobel laureate Douglas W Diamond tells Veenu Sandhu and Manojit Saha why central banks need to be measured in raising interest rates. Professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, Diamond received the prize along with Philip Dybvig and former Fed chair Ben Bernanke. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nobel Laureate for Economics

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.