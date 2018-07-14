Infosys-built data analytics helps GoM decipher GST defaulters: Sushil Modi

The GSTN Group of Ministers (GoM) has asked state governments to act against tax defaulters identified by means of data analytics developed by Infosys, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here on Saturday.

"Through data analytics developed by Infosys, we have deciphered a large number of defaulters while filing GSTR3B and GSTR1.

"We have complied two reports and these will be given to state governments for them to take action against the defaulters," he told reporters after the ninth GSTN GoM here.

Modi heads the GoM, formed to monitor and resolve IT challenges faced in the implementation of GST.

Top Infosys executives, including Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao also attended the meeting.

Some states had already initiated action against the defaulters and warned others of penal action if they were found guilty, said Modi.

The data analytics is being used at large extent, he said.

Asked to comment on Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia's displeasure over technology failure in implementation of GST, Modi said the GoM is fully satisfied with Infosys and collectively solved the problems that cropped up in the past.

"We would also continue to solve the existing problems in GSTN collectively. As on today the number of returns filed is 124.8 million and number of payment transactions stands at 42.6 million. Therefore, Infosys performance is good," he said.

Announcing yet another measure by the GoM, Modi said Infosys would be asked to create a new and simplified monthly return filing format to bring relief to taxpayers.

"The new format will be approved by GST Council in the coming days," he said.

In the new format, the taxpayers will be filing single monthly return with annexure on sales and purchases, instead of the complicated system of filing three returns every month.

The return filing would be done in a staggered manner by large and small taxpayers between the 10th and 20th of each succeeding month, he said.

"The taxpayers who are filing 37 returns a year will file 13 returns when the new format comes into vogue. It will be a single-page return form," he said.

Modi said the July 21 meeting of GST Council would adopt several amendments suggested by Law Committee, which have been listed in GST Council's website.

"Nearly, 600 suggestions have come forward. They include enhancement of threshold limit for compensation scheme to Rs. 15 million from the current Rs 10 million," he said.

The sharing of the leftovers of compensation coffers with the states would begin after three years, instead of five years as existing at present, Modi said.

The Bihar Chief Minister also said the GoM has proposed to introduce Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to vehicles passing with e-way bills as was being done by few states, including Maharashtra.

He also said that despite the initial glitches, reduction in tax rates in over 300 items and the poor economic situation in the country the tax growth was 11.9 per cent.