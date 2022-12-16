Kerala to frame 'Design Policy', says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister on Friday said is working towards a "Design Policy" with the intention of making the state a global hub in the fast-emerging creative field by capitalising on the region's strong start-up ecosystem and traditionally vibrant culture.

Vijayan made the observation while inaugurating the two-day Kochi Design Week (KDW), here and pointed out that the government is conducting a "wide array of discussions" with experts to locate the areas that require focal attention to promote design as a means to augment economic development.

The two-day KDW event seeks to provide first-hand knowledge about international-level models and trends in design.

"We are looking for solutions to problems that are checking the prospects of new designs. We are aware of the social impact it has on the growth of the economy. is known for its rich pool of age-old performing arts known for their colour and compositions. While ethnic forms such as Theyyam and Kathakali already gave a grand sense about design, the area was further rejuvenated in this century by administrative impetus on innovative fabrications propelled by facilities such as K-FON (Kerala fibre optic network) and strong internet connectivity," said Vijayan.

The KDW is being hosted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), bringing together innovators from across the globe to disrupt, imagine, ideate, innovate and design for a better future.

State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the state was aiming to shortly launch 'Made in Kerala' as a brand, bringing under it products such as coconut oil, cashew-nut and coir.

"This will hit the market only after strict quality inspection and the government will use an e-commerce platform to implement the idea. The state will go for innovative designs in its famed handloom and handicrafts, collaborating with National Institute of Fashion Technology and Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala," said the Minister.

