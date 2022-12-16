JUST IN
Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end: Experts
Illegal colonies in Gurugram on agricultural land under DTCP lens
Lok Sabha passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal
Contribution of cesses to central govt's tax kitty doubles to over 18%
India will grow at 7-8% next year, Rajan's views will change: Shekhawat
TN power utility invites consumer organisations to air grievances
Ficci releases roadmap to achieve 600 mn jobs, 6x rise in income by 2047
Bond yields rise as debt auction sees weak demand; dip on weekly basis
Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha
Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end: Experts
icon-arrow-left
270 urban forest projects approved since 2020: Govt tells Parliament
Business Standard

Kerala to frame 'Design Policy', says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

CM said Kerala is working towards 'Design Policy' with intention of making the state a global hub in the fast-emerging creative field by capitalising on the region's strong start-up ecosystem, culture

Topics
Kerala | Pinarayi Vijayan

IANS  |  Kochi 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said Kerala is working towards a "Design Policy" with the intention of making the state a global hub in the fast-emerging creative field by capitalising on the region's strong start-up ecosystem and traditionally vibrant culture.

Vijayan made the observation while inaugurating the two-day Kochi Design Week (KDW), here and pointed out that the government is conducting a "wide array of discussions" with experts to locate the areas that require focal attention to promote design as a means to augment economic development.

The two-day KDW event seeks to provide first-hand knowledge about international-level models and trends in design.

"We are looking for solutions to problems that are checking the prospects of new designs. We are aware of the social impact it has on the growth of the economy. Kerala is known for its rich pool of age-old performing arts known for their colour and compositions. While ethnic forms such as Theyyam and Kathakali already gave Kerala a grand sense about design, the area was further rejuvenated in this century by administrative impetus on innovative fabrications propelled by facilities such as K-FON (Kerala fibre optic network) and strong internet connectivity," said Vijayan.

The KDW is being hosted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), bringing together innovators from across the globe to disrupt, imagine, ideate, innovate and design for a better future.

State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the state was aiming to shortly launch 'Made in Kerala' as a brand, bringing under it products such as coconut oil, cashew-nut and coir.

"This will hit the market only after strict quality inspection and the government will use an e-commerce platform to implement the idea. The state will go for innovative designs in its famed handloom and handicrafts, collaborating with National Institute of Fashion Technology and Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala," said the Minister.

--IANS

sg/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.