Illegal colonies in Gurugram on agricultural land under DTCP lens

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has issued notices to 16 people involved in developing illegal colonies in Sohna, Bhondsi, Rithoj, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Sultanpur in this satellite city of .

The illegal colonies have been built on several acres of agricultural land surrounding Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi, Pataudi and Sohna.

According to sources privy to the development, the landowners did not seek official permission or obtain a licence before planning and developing the colonies.

Individual houses and commercial shops which have been built illegally in such areas have also been identified.

Following this, a show cause notice was issued to the owners seeking explanation on whose permission they had constructed the colonies.

"It is illegal to develop a colony without prior permission and a licence from the authority concerned as it hampers the development plan of the particular locations. Any unauthorised colony will not be tolerated. After a legal process, the demolition drive will be conducted here" said Amit Madholia, DTP (enforcement).

Apart from these colonies, the officer said, notices have also been issued to 16 illegal cafes which have cropped up in Garat Pur Bas village in .

"To stop mushrooming of illegal colonies in Gurugram, the department conducts time-to-time awareness campaigns asking people to not invest their hard-earned amount in such illegal colonies. We also wrote letters to the registrar's office not to execute any convenience or sale deed in such locations and recommended FIR against people involved in illegal activities," Madholia said.

In the past, 60 demolition drives have been executed by the DTCP in and surrounding areas of .

"Every month we plan several demolition drives and warn people not to get involved in illegal activities. One can reach the DTCP office to gather any information related to illegal colonies," Madholia added.

