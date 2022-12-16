JUST IN
Lok Sabha passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal
Contribution of cesses to central govt's tax kitty doubles to over 18%
India will grow at 7-8% next year, Rajan's views will change: Shekhawat
TN power utility invites consumer organisations to air grievances
Ficci releases roadmap to achieve 600 mn jobs, 6x rise in income by 2047
Bond yields rise as debt auction sees weak demand; dip on weekly basis
Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha
Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet
Domestic textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending
'Rules in place', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on regulation of online gaming
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Lok Sabha passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal
icon-arrow-left
Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end: Experts
Business Standard

Illegal colonies in Gurugram on agricultural land under DTCP lens

Dept of Town and Country Planning has issued notices to 16 people involved in developing illegal colonies in Sohna, Bhondsi, Rithoj, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Sultanpur in this satellite city of Haryana

Topics
Gurugram | Agriculture | Haryana

IANS  |  Gurugram 

Only 3.59 per cent of Haryana is under forest cover

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has issued notices to 16 people involved in developing illegal colonies in Sohna, Bhondsi, Rithoj, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Sultanpur in this satellite city of Haryana.

The illegal colonies have been built on several acres of agricultural land surrounding Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi, Pataudi and Sohna.

According to sources privy to the development, the landowners did not seek official permission or obtain a licence before planning and developing the colonies.

Individual houses and commercial shops which have been built illegally in such areas have also been identified.

Following this, a show cause notice was issued to the owners seeking explanation on whose permission they had constructed the colonies.

"It is illegal to develop a colony without prior permission and a licence from the authority concerned as it hampers the development plan of the particular locations. Any unauthorised colony will not be tolerated. After a legal process, the demolition drive will be conducted here" said Amit Madholia, DTP (enforcement).

Apart from these colonies, the officer said, notices have also been issued to 16 illegal cafes which have cropped up in Garat Pur Bas village in Gurugram.

"To stop mushrooming of illegal colonies in Gurugram, the department conducts time-to-time awareness campaigns asking people to not invest their hard-earned amount in such illegal colonies. We also wrote letters to the registrar's office not to execute any convenience or sale deed in such locations and recommended FIR against people involved in illegal activities," Madholia said.

In the past, 60 demolition drives have been executed by the DTCP in and surrounding areas of Gurugram.

"Every month we plan several demolition drives and warn people not to get involved in illegal activities. One can reach the DTCP office to gather any information related to illegal colonies," Madholia added.

--IANS

str/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gurugram

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.