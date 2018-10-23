Internet services may reach $124 bn by 2022, create 12 mn jobs: Report

The sector in has potential to grow over three-folds to $ billion with the help of favourable government policies and improvement, a report by industry body IMAI said Tuesday.

"The sector in is currently valued at $ 33.8 billion (about Rs 2.46 trillion) and by the year 2022, it is expected to reach $ 76.4 billion (about Rs 5.57 trillion) in conservative estimates...However, the sector has the potential to reach a value of $ billion by 2022 if certain recommendations made in the study fructify," the (IMAI) report said.

Besides, the report estimates that the is estimated to employ around 1 million employees presently, and is estimated to create 12 million net jobs by 2022.

The IAMAI report 'Economic Impact of in India' suggests that the sector can reach its potential $ billion (around Rs 9 trillion) if certain critical factors such as forward looking and supportive government policies, better for widespread internet connectivity, adoption of across the ecosystem and offline sectors, etc, are realised.

It expects India to become a country of 1.4 billion people by 2022 and the number of in the country is projected to increase 1.6 times from 481 million to reach 762 million in 2022.

Along with increased availability of Internet connectivity, the number of users in India too is estimated to grow at 1.75 times to reach 526 million in 2022, the report estimates.

"On the technology and business side of the Internet services, Internet will fundamentally change the way the needs, aspirations and demands of the consumers will be addressed. Pivoting on that, the is expected to witness plethora of changes in the future," the report said.

The report includes estimates from e-commerce, online classified, digital advertising, edu-tech (education technologies), Food-tech, health-tech, digital entertainment (including online gaming), fintech and digital payments etc segments.

It mapped digital payments as a sector but not included in the total estimate given the challenge of double counting.

The report excluded several sectors like agritech, artificial intelligence, internet of things, etc have not been included in the study because these sectors are yet to gain any critical mass that could be used as benchmark for future projections.

The study concludes that employment generation from the proliferation of Internet services will be at three levels- primary levels like direct employment generation in fields of Product Design and Development, sales and marketing teams etc.

The secondary level employment will be created in the forms of self-employment generation for sellers, cab drivers, utility service providers, content creators and the third or tertiary level of employment generation will be by allied industries in the ecosystem providing on-ground field support to the internet service providers, according to the report.

