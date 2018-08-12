Internet domain names in Indian scripts like Devanagari & Gujarati soon

Global body is working on a proposal to enable booking of website names in Indian scripts starting with Devanagari, Gurmukhi and Gujarati.

A Neo-Brahmi Generation Panel (NBGP), set up under ICANN, has started consultation to enable registeration of website name extension, technically called top level (TLD), like .com, .net, .in, in the three Indian scripts.

"The Neo-Brahmi script Generation Panel (NBGP) was formed by nine communities that use scripts derived from the Brahmi script. NBGP is developing Root Zone Label Generation Rules (LGR) for Bengali, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Tamil and Telugu scripts," Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers website said.

At present website name with extension .bharat can be booked only in Devanagari script which has limited letters that are identified by servers.

The technical standards once freezed through the process, called Label Generation Rules for the Root Zone (RZ-LGR), will allow people to use any word of their choice as TLD in the Indian scripts.

"After integration in root zone of these LGR's people from all over world will be able to apply for top level domains in these scripts. This means that will be possible for public at large in names of there choice and make in there own language," and Data XGen Plus founder and CEO, Ajay Data told PTI.

The root zone are the main servers that convert name of website in digital form and identify address of server where the website is hosted to connect visitors of These servers are managed by the not-for-profit organisation

While there are nine scripts in works at ICANN, NBGP intends to publish the proposals for the developing technical standards for all nine in three sets starting with Devanagari, Gurmukhi, and Gujarati.

The last date for public comments for freezing technical details is September 10, 2018.