Is India's economic recovery V-shaped? All eyes on GDP data today

Gross domestic product (GDP) data to be released on Friday will shed light on whether the economy continued to be in recession in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020-21 (FY21) or it ended with the second quarter only. Economists have divergent views on it. Some believe GDP may have contracted as high as up to 2 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

This means the economy could not snap out of recession. Still others say the economy may have grown up to 1.8 per cent in the quarter. The economy contracted at an unprecedented 23.9 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of FY21 and 7.5 per ...