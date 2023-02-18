JUST IN
'Smart City' project in Panaji a Rs 1000 cr scam, says Goa Congress
HUL to sell Annapurna, Captain Cook for Rs 60.4 crore; exits atta, salt biz
India has set new model of infra development, says PM Narendra Modi
Reserve Bank of India, IFSCA likely to frame fresh norms for GIFT City
Let's target to export organic products worth $1 billion by 2030: Goyal
We've reimagined infrastructure as one large plan, says PM Narendra Modi
Year 2023 could witness milder slowdown at the global level, says RBI
Fund allocation for MGNREGA has not been reduced, says Sitharaman
Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal
Give clear road map on fixing 5G connectivity issues: Trai to telcos
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India targets 7% growth this year, expects to cross it in 5 years: EAM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

J&K govt approves Rs 30.40 cr 'Sensor-based Smart Agriculture' project

The project is aimed at establishing a 'sensor-based smart agriculture ecosystem' would prove to be helpful for the agri-economy of the region

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | farmers | Agriculture

ANI 

Farmers, data, agriculture, tech
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved a Rs 30.40 crore project "Sensor-based Smart Agriculture" envisaging integration of agriculture with technology driven by Artificial Insemination and IoT for automation of practices, enhanced resource use efficiency and profitability.

According to an official statement, the project, which is aimed at establishing a 'sensor-based smart agriculture ecosystem' would prove to be helpful for the agri-economy of the region. The integration of agriculture with technology driven by AI and IoT will make agriculture alluring, professional and competitive.

"The project would enable the use of Hi-tech poly houses for the cultivation of cash crops around the year with the application of IoT and automation for monitoring the microclimatic parameters of plants. The greenhouse technology will result in increased yields and make possible off-season availability of vegetables as early production or late availability as compared to open field conditions," the statement said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 70 per cent of the economy is based on agriculture, making it an important area for improving livelihoods through the adoption of digital agriculture for increasing input use efficiency, production, productivity, and profitability.

"The incorporation of technology, particularly AI and IoT, into agriculture has the potential to address challenges such as low efficiency, profitability, and competitiveness. This could lead to a more attractive and professional image for the industry," it added.

This project of sensor-based smart agriculture can be a transformative innovation for Jammu and Kashmir's agri-economy. Under the project, a sensor-based pilot study will be conducted on high-density apple orchards, protected cultivation and smart livestock farming.

"The objective is to increase the use of resources and improve efficiency by up to 80 per cent and automate agricultural operations with precision in HDPs of Apple, vegetables, and livestock. The use of AI-based detection of pests and diseases using handheld sensor devices can significantly reduce the drudgery and cost of cultivation by 20 per cent," the statement said.

"The project also aims to develop algorithms for big data analytics for remote operations of IoTs and create a startup ecosystem in smart agriculture by networking with IITs and industries. Certificate and diploma courses in AI and ML, IoT, automation and Blockchain technology will be launched to train skilled manpower for the new skill sets required in the industry," it added.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department said that the outcome of the project will be a 50-80 per cent increase in resource use efficiency.

"The real-time detection and variable rate spray using robotics and drones will reduce the production cost by 80 per cent. The proposal also aims to build a sensor corridor for livestock and phenotyping and yield prediction," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.