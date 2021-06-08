Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks infrastructure development in PMAY colonies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister seeking intervention to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies as part of assistance given to state governments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Jagan, in his letter to the Prime Minister, mentioned that the Central government in past 7 years has sanctioned more than 3 crore houses to Andhra Pradesh with the release of Central assistance of almost Rs 3 lakh crores.

"The government of Andhra Pradesh has acquired 68,381 acres of land and allotted house sites to almost 31 lakh beneficiaries spread across 17,005 greenfield colonies," the letter reads.

Andhra CM said that the state government is assisting the beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses with an estimated cost of Rs 50,944 crores under rural and urban schemes.

The state government has created a post of 'Joint Collector Housing' for the development of these greenfield colonies.

Jagan further said that the state government cannot bear the huge cost of developing basic infrastructure in such colonies.

He also requested PM Modi to direct ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Rural Development to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies.

