July retail inflation eases to 6.71% on food prices, stays above RBI target

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail net profit rises 114.2% to Rs 2,061 cr in June quarter
Retail inflation accelerates to 7.79% in April; March IIP growth at 1.9%
Ahead of inflation data, understanding how CPI is linked to RBI and markets
India's retail inflation accelerates to 6.01% in January, hits 7-month high
Retail inflation marginally eases to 7.01% in June; IIP grows 19.6% in May
-
India’s headline retail inflation for July was its lowest in five months, helped by an easing of global commodity prices and lower food prices domestically but above the central bank’s medium-term target.
Data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday showed consumer price index-based inflation for July was 6.71 per cent, compared with 7.01 per cent in June. Consumer food price index (CFPI) was 6.75 percent in July, down sharply from 7.75 per cent in June.
Among the sub-groups, inflation for vegetables was 10.90 per cent compared with 17.37 percent in June. Edible oil inflation rate was 7.52 per cent compared with 9.36 per cent and the rate for meat and fish was 3 per cent compared with 8.61 per cent.
Inflation for fuel and light was 11.76 per cent compared with 10.39 per cent in June. However, with global prices coming down due to fears of a recession in advanced economies, fuel inflation is expected to soften further.
After the monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das struck a hawkish tone and said that with growth momentum expected to be resilient despite headwinds from the external sector. Monetary policy should persevere further in its stance of withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation moves close to the target of 4.0 per cent over the medium term, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU