Jump in ease of doing biz ranking matter of pride for every Indian: Shah

BJP president Wednesday described India's jump in the World Bank's ranking as a matter of pride for every Indian, and also took a dig at the Congress saying under its "economist" prime minister Manmohan Singh, the country had slipped to 142nd rank.

In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "reformist zeal" that has led to this jump.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that India has made yet another phenomenal jump in the World Bank's rankings! We are now placed 77th compared to 100th last year," Shah said.

He attributed the "phenomenal jump" in the ranking to a series of policy reforms undertaken by the that had contributed towards the creation of an environment that encourages industry, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Shah further said when doing business becomes easier, many more youngsters get the opportunity and support to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

"Glad that this has been happening in India over the last four years. More power to our budding young and self-made entrepreneurs," he said.

Comparing ranking during the current NDA government with that during the previous Congress-led UPA government, Shah said it is worth noting that under "an economist" Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, India's ease of doing business ranking plummeted from 132 to 142 between 2011 and 2014.

"Corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis of the UPA adversely impacted the nation," Shah said.

The has simplified processes, quickened clearances and decision making, come down heavily on corruption and middlemen. All of this augurs well for the growth trajectory of the nation, he said.