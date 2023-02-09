Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir by GSI: Mines secretary

The government on Thursday said lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in .

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

"For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in Jammu and Kashmir," Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said.

Upon exploration by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), lithium reserves have been found in Reasi district of .

Earlier, the had said that to strengthen the critical mineral supply chain for emerging technologies, the government was taking several proactive measures to secure minerals, including lithium, from Australia and Argentina.

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming board meeting here, Bharadwaj also said that whether it is a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals are required everywhere.

In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it, he said.

He also said that if gold imports are reduced, then "we will become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

