Mahajyoti planning welfare schemes worth Rs 180 crore for OBCs: Minister

worth Rs 180 crore have been planned in the current fiscal by Mahatma Reasearch & Training Institute, better known as 'Mahajyoti', an autonomous body under the Maharashtra government's Other Backward Classes Bahujan Department, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, the state social welfare minister also said two regional centres of Mahajyoti will come up in Aurangabad and Nashik by the end of October.

He said funds will be allotted for skill training courses, competitive exam coaching, scholarships, fellowships, hostels and construction of administrative buildings in 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)